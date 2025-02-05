Cape Town Road Closures and Parking Restrictions Announced for 2025 SONA

Parliament has issued a comprehensive list of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 6 February. The restrictions, which began on 1 February and will last until 19 February, are necessary for preparations, rehearsals, and security arrangements for the high-profile event.

The official ceremony is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM, prompting significant road closures and parking restrictions that will impact movement within the city centre.

Road Closures and Security Measures

Block 1: Security Perimeter Closures

Corporation Street : Closed between Darling and Longmarket Streets.

: Closed between Darling and Longmarket Streets. Curbside Fencing : Around Cape Town City Hall, including Darling Street, Parade Street, and the centre of Longmarket Street.

: Around Cape Town City Hall, including Darling Street, Parade Street, and the centre of Longmarket Street. Taxi Zone Restriction : 1.8m curbside fencing along Corporation Street from Darling to Longmarket Streets.

: 1.8m curbside fencing along Corporation Street from Darling to Longmarket Streets. Pedestrian Access: A pedestrian gate will be installed at the corner of Longmarket and Corporation Streets.

Block 2: Rehearsal Closures (4-5 February 2025, 06:00 - 23:59)

Darling Street : Between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets.

: Between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets. Parade Street : Between Darling and Caledon Streets.

: Between Darling and Caledon Streets. Castle Street : Between Corporation and Buitenkant Streets.

: Between Corporation and Buitenkant Streets. Corporation Street : From Longmarket to Castle Streets.

: From Longmarket to Castle Streets. Pedestrian Restrictions : Darling Street fenced at the Parade statue, continuing to Buitenkant Street.

: Darling Street fenced at the Parade statue, continuing to Buitenkant Street. Buitenkant Street Fencing : From Castle to Darling Streets.

: From Castle to Darling Streets. Gates Installed: Parade Street, Darling Street (Buitenkant to Corporation), and Corporation Street (Darling to Castle).

Block 3: Additional Rehearsal Closures (4-5 February 2025, 17:00 - 20:00)

Buitenkant Street : Closed from Castle to Glynn Streets, including side streets.

: Closed from Castle to Glynn Streets, including side streets. Roeland Street : Closed between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets.

: Closed between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets. Harrington Street : Between Darling and Roeland Streets.

: Between Darling and Roeland Streets. Parade Street & Caledon Street: Between Darling and Corporation Streets.

Block 4: Parking Restrictions (5 February, 16:00 - 6 February, 23:59)

Affected Streets : Roeland Street, Commercial Street, Buitenkant Street, Darling Street, Hanover Street, Caledon Street, Corporation Street, Parade Street, and Plein Street.

: Roeland Street, Commercial Street, Buitenkant Street, Darling Street, Hanover Street, Caledon Street, Corporation Street, Parade Street, and Plein Street. No-Parking Zones: Strict enforcement will apply to prevent congestion and security risks.

Block 5: Full-Day Road Closures (6 February 2025, 05:00 - 23:59)

Major Road Closures : Darling Street (Lower Plein to Corporation), Hanover Street, Longmarket Street, Parade Street, and Corporation Street.

: Darling Street (Lower Plein to Corporation), Hanover Street, Longmarket Street, Parade Street, and Corporation Street. Gated Access Points: Installed at key intersections, including Lower Plein/Darling, Lower Plein/Longmarket, Caledon/Corporation, and Parade/Caledon Streets.

Evening Road Closures for SONA Procession (6 February, 17:00 - 23:59)

City Centre Closures: Lower Plein Street, Plein Street, Bureau Street, Spin Street, Darling Street.

Motorcade Route Closures (6 February, 17:45 - 20:00)

Affected Areas : Newlands (Klipper Road, Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands Avenue, Dean Street), M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive), Woolsack Drive, Anzio Road, N2 Settlers Way, and key city centre routes.

: Newlands (Klipper Road, Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands Avenue, Dean Street), M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive), Woolsack Drive, Anzio Road, N2 Settlers Way, and key city centre routes. Traffic Delays Expected: Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes.

Public Advisory and Apology for Inconvenience

Parliament has apologised for any disruptions caused by these measures and urges residents, commuters, and businesses to plan accordingly. The City of Cape Town and law enforcement agencies will be on-site to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

For further updates, the public is advised to monitor local news channels and the official parliamentary website.