Left Menu

New Hope for Cheetahs: Madhya Pradesh Welcomes Newborn Cubs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released two adult cheetahs and three newborn cubs into the Kuno National Park. Celebrating the cheetah population increase, Yadav highlighted successful conservation efforts. The park now hosts 26 cheetahs, following a continental translocation initiative to revive the species in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:09 IST
New Hope for Cheetahs: Madhya Pradesh Welcomes Newborn Cubs
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the release of two adult cheetahs, Asha and Veera, alongside their three newborn cubs in Kuno National Park. The event marks a significant step in Project Cheetah, which aims to reintroduce cheetahs to India after they declared extinct in the country decades ago.

During the release on Wednesday, CM Yadav expressed hope for the well-being of the cheetahs. 'Today we have released Asha, Veera, and their three cubs. We hope they will flourish in good health,' Yadav stated, emphasizing the project's success as cheetah numbers continue to grow in the state.

Veera, who is around five years old, gave birth to the cubs in a large forest enclosure. The news, first celebrated by CM Yadav on February 4, was further bolstered by congratulations from the District Forest Officer of Sheopur. The park now houses 26 cheetahs after an ambitious project that involved the translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025