New Hope for Cheetahs: Madhya Pradesh Welcomes Newborn Cubs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the release of two adult cheetahs, Asha and Veera, alongside their three newborn cubs in Kuno National Park. The event marks a significant step in Project Cheetah, which aims to reintroduce cheetahs to India after they declared extinct in the country decades ago.

During the release on Wednesday, CM Yadav expressed hope for the well-being of the cheetahs. 'Today we have released Asha, Veera, and their three cubs. We hope they will flourish in good health,' Yadav stated, emphasizing the project's success as cheetah numbers continue to grow in the state.

Veera, who is around five years old, gave birth to the cubs in a large forest enclosure. The news, first celebrated by CM Yadav on February 4, was further bolstered by congratulations from the District Forest Officer of Sheopur. The park now houses 26 cheetahs after an ambitious project that involved the translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)