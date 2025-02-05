Protests Erupt Over Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy

In response to the detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, DMK MPs, alongside other opposition members, are set to protest on February 7 at the Parliament's premises. The Sri Lankan authorities have reportedly detained 10 Indian fishermen and confiscated their boats in the Gulf of Mannar.

Sources reveal that MPs from the DMK, both from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, along with their opposition allies, will gather at 10:30 am at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament to voice their dissent. Simultaneous protests are also planned by the DMK in Ramanathapuram district on February 8.

The detained fishermen, identified by the Mandapam Fisherman Association, include individuals from Thangachimadam and Mandapam Gandhinagar. Officials have indicated that post-interrogation, the fishermen will be turned over to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Department. This detention is part of a series of ongoing clashes concerning fishing rights between the two nations.

Recent developments have further inflamed the situation, with two Indian fishermen suffering injuries after an alleged firing incident by the Sri Lankan Navy in the Jaffna Sea. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged swift diplomatic actions from India's External Affairs Minister to resolve the crisis. He emphasized the need for long-term strategies to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future incidents.

