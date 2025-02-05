Iran Calls for OPEC Unity Amid Renewed U.S. Oil Sanctions
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urged OPEC unity against U.S. sanctions after Donald Trump announced intentions to cut Tehran's oil exports to zero. Iranian exports are significant for the global market, especially with China as a major consumer. OPEC unity is seen as vital for maintaining energy market stability.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity among OPEC members in response to potential U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting Tehran's oil exports to zero. The remarks came following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to significantly impact Iranian oil outflows.
At a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of OPEC solidarity. He asserted that cooperation among member states would prevent the imposition of unilateral American sanctions, a sentiment broadcast by Iran's state media.
The renewed U.S. pressure campaign on Iran targets its nuclear ambitions, yet Iranian oil exports have recently risen despite existing sanctions. Iran's leaders, including its Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, argue that depoliticizing the oil market is crucial for global energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Leaders React to Donald Trump's Inauguration
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.