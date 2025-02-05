Left Menu

Iran Calls for OPEC Unity Amid Renewed U.S. Oil Sanctions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urged OPEC unity against U.S. sanctions after Donald Trump announced intentions to cut Tehran's oil exports to zero. Iranian exports are significant for the global market, especially with China as a major consumer. OPEC unity is seen as vital for maintaining energy market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:25 IST
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity among OPEC members in response to potential U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting Tehran's oil exports to zero. The remarks came following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to significantly impact Iranian oil outflows.

At a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of OPEC solidarity. He asserted that cooperation among member states would prevent the imposition of unilateral American sanctions, a sentiment broadcast by Iran's state media.

The renewed U.S. pressure campaign on Iran targets its nuclear ambitions, yet Iranian oil exports have recently risen despite existing sanctions. Iran's leaders, including its Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, argue that depoliticizing the oil market is crucial for global energy security.

