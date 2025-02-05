Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Relief for Firecracker Factory Explosion Victims

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs four lakh compensation to the family of Ramalakshmi, who died in a firecracker factory explosion in Virudhunagar. Six injured individuals will receive special medical care, with further financial aid provided based on injury severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Wednesday declared an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh for the family of Ramalakshmi, who tragically perished in a firecracker factory blast in Virudhunagar district. This statement was released by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister remarked, "I am deeply saddened by the unexpected explosion at the privately run firecracker factory in Chinnavadi village, which claimed the life of Ramalakshmi, daughter of Konappa, aged 50." Stalin also mandated special medical attention for six others injured in this incident.

The injured, including Murugeswari, Manickam, Mahalaxmi, Veeralakshmi, Simon Daniel, and Kasthuri, are currently being treated at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Financial aid of Rs two lakh will be offered to those severely injured, whereas Rs 50,000 will be disbursed to those with minor wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

