Destination Tripura Business Conclave: A Gateway to Northeast Investments

Tripura is gearing up to host the Destination Tripura Business Conclave on February 7th and 8th, targeting entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the country. This event aims to exhibit the region's rich natural resources, including rubber, bamboo, natural gas, and tea, while spotlighting appealing investment prospects bolstered by government incentives.

According to Kiran Gitte, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura, the state offers substantial business opportunities driven by its abundant resources. Tripura extends an invitation for investment through the upcoming conclave, encouraging participation from entrepreneurs nationwide. The Indian and Tripura governments have also rolled out new investment incentives and subsidy policies.

New ventures in Tripura stand to gain an initial investment of up to Rs 7.5 crore along with GST reimbursements, power subsidies, and additional incentives for the first five years. In 2024, a fresh Industrial Policy was launched, featuring special incentives for mega projects exceeding Rs 100 crore. Official calls for widespread participation emphasize this conclave's crucial role in Tripura's industrial growth trajectory.

