Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand Finale of 38th National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the 38th National Games arrangements at Gaulapar Sports Stadium, Haldwani. He emphasized a grand closing ceremony on February 14, with public participation and attention to security. The Chief Minister aims to make the event a milestone for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:12 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami evaluated preparations for the 38th National Games at Haldwani's Gaulapar Sports Stadium, as per a statement from his office. The Chief Minister watched a football semifinal match between Uttarakhand and Delhi, engaging with players to boost their morale.

CM Dhami convened a meeting with officials to review preparations for the closing ceremony scheduled for February 14. He stressed the importance of a magnificent event to etch this historic occasion in the state's memory. Public participation is deemed vital, and ensuring tight security and ample facilities is prioritized.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in the Prime Minister inaugurating the games and promised an equally grand closing ceremony. Distinguished figures from various fields will be specially invited to enhance the event. The state government intends to offer an enriching experience to participants and visitors, as per Sports Director Prashant Kumar Arya's briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

