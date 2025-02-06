Alaska's Gas Pipeline: Strategic Partnerships or Opportunities for China?

On Wednesday, Senator Dan Sullivan called on Japan and U.S. allies in Asia to support a multibillion-dollar gas project in Alaska. He warned that if they were not interested in buying the gas, China might step in as a strategic rival willing to seize the opportunity.

Sullivan stated that the pipeline project, which involves a $44 billion investment, might appear on the agenda when President Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. While Japan has shown interest, officials have doubts about the pipeline's viability due to its high costs compared to other sources.

The project is seen as beneficial for reducing trade deficits with the U.S. Sullivan emphasized the importance of securing long-term contracts for gas purchase and welcomed investments from Asian allies. President Trump has said this project could boost Alaska and ensure energy stability for Asian allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)