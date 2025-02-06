Left Menu

Google Ends Diversity Hiring Targets Amid Controversy

Google has reportedly decided to eliminate its diversity hiring targets, as revealed by a report from the Wall Street Journal. This decision is expected to spark debates within the tech industry and beyond, highlighting ongoing tensions and discussions around workplace diversity and inclusion practices.

In a significant move reported by the Wall Street Journal, Google has decided to eliminate its diversity hiring targets. This development comes amid ongoing discussions and controversies concerning diversity and inclusion within the tech sector.

The Wall Street Journal's report points to a shift in Google's hiring strategy, potentially affecting how diversity is approached within the company.

This decision by one of the tech giants is likely to trigger debates across various sectors, emphasizing the challenges and complexities of achieving workplace diversity targets.

