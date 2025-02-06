11 Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a breakthrough by arresting 11 individuals, including two juveniles, linked to the murder of Sumit Jandyal. The victim, who was fatally shot on January 21 near Jewel Rotary, was attacked by unidentified assailants. To probe the case, SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to police reports, an assailant fired multiple rounds before fleeing with a snatched scooty. The Nowabad police promptly transported the injured Jandyal to GMC Jammu, where he was declared dead. Following the incident, police officers examined the scene while deploying teams in various directions. Utilizing human and technical intelligence, along with CCTV analysis, the authorities identified the attackers. Given the grave nature of the case, SIT teams conducted raids across Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The investigations revealed the murder stemmed from an old rivalry between Vikas Slathia, alias Vicky Slathia, and Sumit Jandyal. It emerged that Slathia allegedly orchestrated the murder in retaliation for the death of his associate, Akshay Kumar, killed by the Vicky Slathia group in Ramgarh in 2023. During a subsequent police raid at GMC Kathua, a crossfire broke out, resulting in the deaths of PSI Deepak Sharma and notorious criminal Vasudev Kumar, alias Shunnu. Seeking revenge, Vikas Slathia allegedly schemed to murder Jandyal.

Close associate Harsh Singh, alias Banta, was in touch with Vikas Slathia, tasked with sourcing shooters. A flat in Shastri Nagar was rented for the crime, and weapons came from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, a car was bought for Rs 1,05,000 a week before the crime. Over four months, the accused closely monitored Jandyal's movements. Police have since recovered two cars and a scooty involved in the crime from Jammu and Samba.

The conspiracy behind the murder is now fully exposed with 11 arrests, including shooters and helpers. Police are continuing efforts to capture remaining suspects and are pursuing financial trails linked to the crime. Notably, authorities identified the mastermind who is reportedly directing activities from abroad, with deportation efforts underway. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)