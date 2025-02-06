Left Menu

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Transforming Exams into Festival of Learning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will witness a fresh format in 2025, featuring various personalities addressing exam stress. Set in a town hall style, the program has evolved into a nationwide movement focusing on mental well-being, with a 3.56 crore registration milestone, reflecting substantial growth.

PM Modi interacting with students (Photo/DSEL). Image Credit: ANI
This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) will adopt a new format, enlisting influential figures to discuss exam-related stress with students gearing up for board exams. Notables like Deepika Padukone and Mary Kom will participate, adding a fresh dynamic to the event aimed at student empowerment.

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, annually organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, resembling a town hall meeting. Initially launched in 2018, PPC has grown substantially, with registrations soaring to 3.56 crore in its 8th edition, up from 2.26 crore.

Beyond just being a popular initiative, PPC has turned into a widespread movement connecting with students, teachers, and parents. It emphasizes tackling exam stress by transforming the experience into a 'festival of learning', resonating across India. The latest edition seeks to reinforce PPC's status as a 'Jan Andolan' with nationwide activities from January 12 to January 25, 2025.

Diverse engaging activities are conducted across States and UTs to celebrate PPC. These activities cater to reducing stress and enhancing student focus, including traditional games, creative competitions, and relaxation exercises. This multifaceted approach encourages participation through student testimonials, discussions, yoga, and mindfulness activities to prep for stress-free board exams.

Since its inception, PPC has adapted to challenges, including hosting the fourth edition online due to COVID-19. The program has consistently provided a platform for open dialogue between students, teachers, and PM Modi, aiming to equip students with strategies to remain calm during exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

