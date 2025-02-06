Tourists Throng Kashmir as Winter Weaves a Snowy Wonderland

The biting cold persists in Srinagar, which recorded a minimum temperature of -2.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 14.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Nevertheless, tourists are converging on the region, eager to experience the wintry charm and stunning vistas that the season unveils in the idyllic valley.

Mahesh, a tourist visiting from Gurgaon, expressed delight in the serene atmosphere, reporting no issues, and shared his amazement at Sonmarg's snow-covered allure. Crowds are bustling, yet the atmosphere remains inviting and pleasant. Mahesh had initially feared potential disturbances but was relieved to find none, enjoying the beautiful environs.

Mahesh's account highlights Kashmir's growing allure during winter, as tourists embrace the chill to marvel at the snowy landscapes. He emphasized the beauty and safety of the region, urging more people to visit and witness its unparalleled splendor, reinforcing Kashmir's reputation as one of India's most enchanting destinations.

Beyond Srinagar, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has received fresh snow, particularly in higher altitudes. Significant snowfall on February 4 and 5 has further dipped the temperatures, causing locals to bundle up against the cold. Although locals report less snowfall compared to previous years, optimism remains that conditions will improve and attract more visitors.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh's Manali in the Kullu district has transformed into a snowy paradise following a heavy snowfall, drawing tourists in droves. IMD reported that Shimla recorded a temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 AM, underscoring the region's wintry allure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)