Left Menu

Tourists Throng Kashmir as Winter Weaves a Snowy Wonderland

Despite freezing temperatures, Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourists, drawn by the picturesque snow-draped landscapes. Visitors like Mahesh from Gurgaon are pleasantly surprised by the peaceful atmosphere and beauty. The Doda district and Manali also enchant tourists with fresh snowfall and wintry charm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:06 IST
Tourists Throng Kashmir as Winter Weaves a Snowy Wonderland
Tourist cover themselves in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The biting cold persists in Srinagar, which recorded a minimum temperature of -2.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 14.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Nevertheless, tourists are converging on the region, eager to experience the wintry charm and stunning vistas that the season unveils in the idyllic valley.

Mahesh, a tourist visiting from Gurgaon, expressed delight in the serene atmosphere, reporting no issues, and shared his amazement at Sonmarg's snow-covered allure. Crowds are bustling, yet the atmosphere remains inviting and pleasant. Mahesh had initially feared potential disturbances but was relieved to find none, enjoying the beautiful environs.

Mahesh's account highlights Kashmir's growing allure during winter, as tourists embrace the chill to marvel at the snowy landscapes. He emphasized the beauty and safety of the region, urging more people to visit and witness its unparalleled splendor, reinforcing Kashmir's reputation as one of India's most enchanting destinations.

Beyond Srinagar, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has received fresh snow, particularly in higher altitudes. Significant snowfall on February 4 and 5 has further dipped the temperatures, causing locals to bundle up against the cold. Although locals report less snowfall compared to previous years, optimism remains that conditions will improve and attract more visitors.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh's Manali in the Kullu district has transformed into a snowy paradise following a heavy snowfall, drawing tourists in droves. IMD reported that Shimla recorded a temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 AM, underscoring the region's wintry allure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025