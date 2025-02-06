Left Menu

Bank of England Set to Cut Rates Again Amid Inflation Woes

The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates for the third time in six months to encourage economic growth despite inflation being above the target. Economists predict a quarter-point reduction to 4.5%. The decision is crucial due to the economic stagnation and inflation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:34 IST
Bank of England Set to Cut Rates Again Amid Inflation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England is poised to reduce interest rates for the third time in six months, a move anticipated despite persistent inflation concerns. The cut is predicted as the institution grapples with economic stagnation and hopes to stimulate growth.

Most economists forecast a reduction of a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the main interest rate down to 4.5%, its lowest level since mid-2023. This decision will impact borrowing costs for mortgages and loans, and influence bank savings returns.

Key attention will be paid to the bank's economic forecasts and Gov. Andrew Bailey's statements. Inflation currently stands at 2.5% but is expected to trend downward. The central bank's actions aim to realign with the long-term inflation target of 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025