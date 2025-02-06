Bank of England Set to Cut Rates Again Amid Inflation Woes

The Bank of England is poised to reduce interest rates for the third time in six months, a move anticipated despite persistent inflation concerns. The cut is predicted as the institution grapples with economic stagnation and hopes to stimulate growth.

Most economists forecast a reduction of a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the main interest rate down to 4.5%, its lowest level since mid-2023. This decision will impact borrowing costs for mortgages and loans, and influence bank savings returns.

Key attention will be paid to the bank's economic forecasts and Gov. Andrew Bailey's statements. Inflation currently stands at 2.5% but is expected to trend downward. The central bank's actions aim to realign with the long-term inflation target of 2%.

