Left Menu

Court Summons ED Chief Over Document Delay in Rs. 88 Crore Laundering Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court has summoned the ED Director due to delays in providing readable documents to the accused in an Rs. 88 crore laundering case. The case involves M/S UNICKON SECURITIES PVT. LTD and others, with tensions escalating due to lack of clarity over documentation from the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:53 IST
Court Summons ED Chief Over Document Delay in Rs. 88 Crore Laundering Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a summons to the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over delays in providing readable document copies to the accused in a high-profile money laundering case. Special judge Aparna Swami has mandated the appearance of the ED Director alongside the Investigation Officer to clarify the situation regarding the document supply.

This development stems from a money laundering case involving Rs. 88 crores, associated with M/S UNICKON SECURITIES PVT. LTD and others. Currently in the document scrutiny phase, the court observed that Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, representing the ED, was notably absent from recent proceedings, including virtual appearances.

While the ED's Deputy Director participated via video conference, he asserted that the department had provided the best available copies to the accused. Due to the prolonged delay, as chronicled in the March 28, 2024, order sheets, the court deemed it necessary for the ED's Director and the Investigation Officer to present a written status of the documents intended for the accused by January 25. The matter is set for hearing on March 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025