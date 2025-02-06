Court Summons ED Chief Over Document Delay in Rs. 88 Crore Laundering Case

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a summons to the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over delays in providing readable document copies to the accused in a high-profile money laundering case. Special judge Aparna Swami has mandated the appearance of the ED Director alongside the Investigation Officer to clarify the situation regarding the document supply.

This development stems from a money laundering case involving Rs. 88 crores, associated with M/S UNICKON SECURITIES PVT. LTD and others. Currently in the document scrutiny phase, the court observed that Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, representing the ED, was notably absent from recent proceedings, including virtual appearances.

While the ED's Deputy Director participated via video conference, he asserted that the department had provided the best available copies to the accused. Due to the prolonged delay, as chronicled in the March 28, 2024, order sheets, the court deemed it necessary for the ED's Director and the Investigation Officer to present a written status of the documents intended for the accused by January 25. The matter is set for hearing on March 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)