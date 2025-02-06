Left Menu

KP Green Energy Shines with Profit Surge

KP Green Energy reported a significant increase in standalone net profit to Rs 25.17 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 9.21 crore in the previous year. This growth was driven by a rise in total income from Rs 82.20 crore to Rs 204.28 crore.

KP Green Energy announced on Thursday a remarkable increase in standalone net profit, registering Rs 25.17 crore for the December quarter. This marks more than double the Rs 9.21 crore profit noted during the October-December period of the prior financial year, as per the company's exchange filing.

The under-review quarter saw a significant rise in total income, climbing to Rs 204.28 crore compared to Rs 82.20 crore from the same quarter last year. This income surge considerably contributed to the profit boost, setting a positive financial trajectory for the company.

However, expenses also rose, reaching Rs 171.45 crore this third quarter, up from Rs 69.84 crore last fiscal. The increased costs reflect the company's expansion efforts, aligning with the substantial rise in income and resulting profit gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

