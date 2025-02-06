Left Menu

Slovakia's Gas Imports Surge: A New Pipeline Connection

Slovakia's SPP has begun importing Russian gas through the Turk Stream pipeline starting February 1. Deliveries are projected to double by April. Vojtech Ferencz, SPP's chairman, stated that the company has no plans to terminate its contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom, according to local media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:52 IST
Slovakia's dominant gas firm, SPP, commenced the importation of Russian gas via the Turk Stream pipeline as of February 1, marking a significant shift in energy dynamics for the region.

Chairman Vojtech Ferencz announced that gas deliveries are anticipated to increase twofold by April, underscoring the growing energy collaboration between Slovakia and Russia.

In a statement, Ferencz confirmed that SPP does not intend to cancel its existing contract with the Russian energy conglomerate Gazprom, despite geopolitical tensions, local media outlet Dennik N reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

