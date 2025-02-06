Slovakia's dominant gas firm, SPP, commenced the importation of Russian gas via the Turk Stream pipeline as of February 1, marking a significant shift in energy dynamics for the region.

Chairman Vojtech Ferencz announced that gas deliveries are anticipated to increase twofold by April, underscoring the growing energy collaboration between Slovakia and Russia.

In a statement, Ferencz confirmed that SPP does not intend to cancel its existing contract with the Russian energy conglomerate Gazprom, despite geopolitical tensions, local media outlet Dennik N reported.

