Captain Polyplast Shines with Surge in Quarterly Profit

Captain Polyplast, a solar solutions provider, reported a net profit of Rs 6.72 crore for the December quarter, marking an increase from Rs 4.96 crore in the same period the previous year. The total income rose to Rs 90.89 crore. The company specializes in solar water pumps and heaters.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:19 IST
In a significant financial achievement, solar solutions provider Captain Polyplast has announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.72 crore for the December quarter. This marks a notable increase from the Rs 4.96 crore net profit recorded in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the company's recent statement.

The company also reported a rise in total income, reaching Rs 90.89 crore, compared to Rs 83.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Such growth underscores the company's expanding influence in the solar solutions market.

Expenses for Captain Polyplast stood at Rs 82.01 crore, up from Rs 77.22 crore a year ago. The company specializes in manufacturing solar water pumps and heaters, in addition to offering advanced irrigation solutions, solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector.

