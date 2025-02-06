Left Menu

Inflation Expectations Dip: A Bright Spot in Economic Outlook

A recent survey by Citi and YouGov reveals a drop in British households' inflation expectations for both the short and long term. In January, the anticipated inflation rate for the next year fell to 3.5%, while expectations for the five to ten-year period decreased to 3.7%.

A new survey conducted by Citi and YouGov indicates a decrease in inflation expectations among British households. In January, the predicted rate of inflation for the next year fell to 3.5%, down from December's 3.7%.

This data suggests a potential easing of economic pressure on households over the shorter term. Long-term expectations also saw a decrease, with rates for the five to ten-year forecast dropping to 3.7% from a previous 3.9%.

These figures offer a glimmer of hope amidst ongoing economic challenges, implying that inflationary pressures may not be as severe as previously anticipated.

