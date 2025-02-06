Amit Shah Reflects on Spiritual Bond Between PM Modi and Acharya Vidyasagar at Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav

In a heartfelt tribute at the Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shed light on the profound spiritual bond that developed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Acharya Guruvar Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj. The revered spiritual leader embraced death through 'Sallekhna' on February 18, 2024, a Jain practice of voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purity.

Shah recalled the moment of silence observed at a simultaneous Bharatiya Janata Party convention, expressing that the connection between PM Modi and Acharya Vidyasagar left a lasting impact. He noted that despite a packed schedule, PM Modi ensured he paid respects to the Acharya in Chhattisgarh, underscoring the significance of the spiritual relationship.

Further honoring Acharya Vidyasagar's legacy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled plans for a memorial complex at the site of his 'Samadhi' in Dongargarh. This initiative is expected to draw visitors nationwide and beyond, spreading the teachings of the esteemed spiritual leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)