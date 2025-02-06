Left Menu

BluPine Energy Partners with Amazon for Wind Power in India

BluPine Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Amazon to develop a 99 MW wind energy project in India. The initiative aims to generate 360 million units of electricity yearly, powering 1,15,000 homes and offsetting over 250,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BluPine Energy has announced a significant power purchase agreement with Amazon, aimed at advancing renewable energy in India. As part of this collaboration, BluPine Energy will develop and manage a wind energy project that boasts a 99 MW capacity.

This project is set to generate about 360 million units of renewable electricity each year, providing enough power for approximately 115,000 households. Importantly, it will help in offsetting over 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, making a substantial contribution to environmental protection.

Neerav Nanavaty, the CEO of BluPine Energy, emphasized that this partnership underscores their proficiency in creating high-quality renewable energy resources. As the company works towards expanding its industrial and commercial portfolio to 1GW, it remains committed to facilitating businesses in their transition to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

