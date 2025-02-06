Left Menu

Record Investment Proposals Boost West Bengal's Global Business Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a record Rs 4.4 lakh crore in investment proposals during the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit. Projects such as an oil exploration at Ashok Nagar were highlighted. Banerjee emphasized unity and called Bengal a top investment destination, noting significant employment opportunities for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:43 IST
Record Investment Proposals Boost West Bengal's Global Business Summit
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a landmark achievement at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), revealing an impressive Rs 4.4 lakh crore in investment proposals secured for BGBS 2025. Among the noteworthy ventures is an oil exploration project at Ashok Nagar, where ONGC has been provided 15 acres of land for commercially viable discoveries.

Addressing the summit, Banerjee recognized the relentless efforts of business leaders and international delegates that contributed to the event's success. She noted that previous editions of BGBS attracted proposals exceeding Rs 19 lakh crore, with a significant share of projects already realized or underway, highlighting a surge in interest within the steel industry.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of unity and inclusiveness, crediting these values for reducing unemployment since 2011. She celebrated the vibrant participation of over 5000 investors at the summit and the signing of 212 MOUs across various sectors. Banerjee reiterated the significance of encouraging youth investment to ensure employment and sustainable development in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025