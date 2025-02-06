Record Investment Proposals Boost West Bengal's Global Business Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a landmark achievement at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), revealing an impressive Rs 4.4 lakh crore in investment proposals secured for BGBS 2025. Among the noteworthy ventures is an oil exploration project at Ashok Nagar, where ONGC has been provided 15 acres of land for commercially viable discoveries.

Addressing the summit, Banerjee recognized the relentless efforts of business leaders and international delegates that contributed to the event's success. She noted that previous editions of BGBS attracted proposals exceeding Rs 19 lakh crore, with a significant share of projects already realized or underway, highlighting a surge in interest within the steel industry.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of unity and inclusiveness, crediting these values for reducing unemployment since 2011. She celebrated the vibrant participation of over 5000 investors at the summit and the signing of 212 MOUs across various sectors. Banerjee reiterated the significance of encouraging youth investment to ensure employment and sustainable development in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)