Left Menu

Sebi Slaps Penalties on Brightcom Group Ltd for Financial Misrepresentation

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed fines totaling Rs 34 crore on Brightcom Group Ltd, its promoters, and others for financial statement misrepresentation. Promoters M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Vijay Kancharla were fined Rs 15 crore each. The violations spanned from 2014-15 to 2019-20, leading to significant profit inflation and share offloading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:08 IST
Sebi Slaps Penalties on Brightcom Group Ltd for Financial Misrepresentation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has levied hefty fines totaling Rs 34 crore on Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL), its key promoters, and associates for allegedly misrepresenting the company's financial statements over several fiscal years.

Prominent penalties include Rs 15 crore each on M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Vijay Kancharla, key promoters of the company. In addition to the financial penalties, Sebi has barred these individuals from participating in securities markets for five years and from serving as directors or key managerial personnel in listed firms for the same duration.

Accounting irregularities reportedly allowed the promoter group to inflate profits by Rs 1,280.06 crore during FY19 and FY20, enabling them to offload shares significantly between 2014 and 2022. Sebi's stringent actions reflect its resolve to crack down on fraudulent financial activities within corporate entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025