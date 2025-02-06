Left Menu

Starmer Navigates Tension Over Rosebank Oil Field

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled a hands-off approach regarding the court-blocked Rosebank oil field, despite climate concerns. While past government pledges opposed new licenses, Starmer emphasized not overturning existing ones. The decision now hinges on balancing energy needs and environmental activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:24 IST
Starmer Navigates Tension Over Rosebank Oil Field
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that he will not block the Rosebank oil and gas field after a court decided to send the decision to the government. This comes despite previous commitments to halt the issuing of new licenses for environmental reasons.

The future of two significant projects, Shell's Jackdaw and Equinor's Rosebank, is uncertain following a court's reversal of their approvals amid climate campaigners' objections. Speaking to Sky News, Starmer reiterated his position of non-interference in already granted licenses.

Emphasizing the long-term role of oil and gas, Starmer acknowledged the sector's importance amid development plans for Rosebank by Equinor and its partner, Ithaca Energy. However, the project remains contentious among climate activists demanding an end to fossil fuel exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025