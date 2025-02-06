Starmer Navigates Tension Over Rosebank Oil Field
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled a hands-off approach regarding the court-blocked Rosebank oil field, despite climate concerns. While past government pledges opposed new licenses, Starmer emphasized not overturning existing ones. The decision now hinges on balancing energy needs and environmental activism.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that he will not block the Rosebank oil and gas field after a court decided to send the decision to the government. This comes despite previous commitments to halt the issuing of new licenses for environmental reasons.
The future of two significant projects, Shell's Jackdaw and Equinor's Rosebank, is uncertain following a court's reversal of their approvals amid climate campaigners' objections. Speaking to Sky News, Starmer reiterated his position of non-interference in already granted licenses.
Emphasizing the long-term role of oil and gas, Starmer acknowledged the sector's importance amid development plans for Rosebank by Equinor and its partner, Ithaca Energy. However, the project remains contentious among climate activists demanding an end to fossil fuel exploitation.
