Srinagar Police Clamp Down on Drug Traffickers
In Srinagar, police have arrested five individuals for drug trafficking under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were involved in widespread drug peddling among youth, and efforts are underway to seize their properties.
In a significant move against narcotic trafficking, Srinagar police have apprehended five individuals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused, identified as Mohd Toyoub Sheikh, Abrar Ahmad Misger alias Aaba, Milad Bashir Bhat, Mohd Rafiq Patoo, and Muneer Ahmad Bhat, hail from various neighborhoods across Srinagar.
Following formal detention orders from the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, based on comprehensive dossiers from the Srinagar police, the accused were detained and placed in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu, as well as in District Jails of Udhampur and Kathua. This action underscores the authorities' commitment to tackling drug peddling in the region.
The detainees are notorious for distributing narcotics extensively among the youth of Srinagar, contributing to an alarming drug issue. They have been persistently implicated in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases across various police stations in the city. Despite numerous arrests and bail releases, these individuals unabashedly continued to spearhead their illegal drug network, targeting the valley's youth. Authorities are also in the process of launching property seizures under the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act.
