Heroic NDRF Rescue at Maha Kumbh: A Testament to Devotion and Duty

In a dramatic rescue during the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully saved a 22-year-old devotee from drowning in the Ganga river. The incident occurred on Thursday when the young man, engaged in a holy bath at the Gadha Madhav Ghat, was swept away by strong currents.

Responding with swift action, NDRF personnel immediately leaped into the river, overcoming the deep and fast-moving waters to rescue the struggling individual. Their dedication and alertness were commended as they safely brought the devotee to shore, underscoring the commitment of NDRF teams led by Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The Maha Kumbh, which draws millions worldwide to the Triveni Sangam, is lauded for its impeccable arrangements, ensuring safety for an unprecedented number of participants, with over 389.7 million having taken the holy dip as of early February 2025. Visitors acclaimed the event's organization, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)