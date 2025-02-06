Left Menu

Heroic NDRF Rescue at Maha Kumbh: A Testament to Devotion and Duty

The NDRF saved a 22-year-old from drowning at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, showcasing their dedication amidst millions of devotees at the event. The timely action by rescue forces highlighted their commitment to safety at the historic gathering, praised by devotees worldwide for its exceptional arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:37 IST
Heroic NDRF Rescue at Maha Kumbh: A Testament to Devotion and Duty
Viisuals of mock drils of NDRF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue during the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully saved a 22-year-old devotee from drowning in the Ganga river. The incident occurred on Thursday when the young man, engaged in a holy bath at the Gadha Madhav Ghat, was swept away by strong currents.

Responding with swift action, NDRF personnel immediately leaped into the river, overcoming the deep and fast-moving waters to rescue the struggling individual. Their dedication and alertness were commended as they safely brought the devotee to shore, underscoring the commitment of NDRF teams led by Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The Maha Kumbh, which draws millions worldwide to the Triveni Sangam, is lauded for its impeccable arrangements, ensuring safety for an unprecedented number of participants, with over 389.7 million having taken the holy dip as of early February 2025. Visitors acclaimed the event's organization, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025