ITBP Strengthens Naxal-Combat Efforts with New Base in Chhattisgarh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has inaugurated a new Company Operative Base (COB) in Kutul, within the Naxal-influenced Abhujhmad region of Chhattisgarh. This area, known for its challenging landscapes, includes parts of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts, and is notorious for its dense Naxal activity.

Established by ITBP's 41st Battalion, the Kutul COB, opened on Wednesday, is part of a broader strategy facilitated by ITBP's Tactical Sector Headquarters to curb Naxal influence. This base underscores the ongoing implementation of Mission Kagar-2026, aiming to eradicate Naxal threats in Chhattisgarh.

Located approximately 5 kilometers from Kodeliyar in Narayanpur district, the new base is positioned to diminish the psychological grip of fear Naxals hold over locals and to integrate the regional population with the national mainstream, countering Naxal intentions effectively.

