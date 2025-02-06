European Markets Surge Amid Ukraine Peace Hopes and Mining Growth

European shares reached unprecedented heights on Thursday, driven predominantly by mining giants who reported impressive earnings. The STOXX 600 index leapt 1.2%, with national indexes in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain each climbing about 1.5%.

The basic resources sector saw a 4% increase, bolstered by ArcelorMittal's encouraging steel demand forecast for 2025, propelling its shares up 13.3%. Swedish miner Boliden's shares rose by 13% due to stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Aurubis's shares also surged, supported by higher base-metal prices, reinforcing Europe's copper market dominance.

In geopolitical developments, indexes in Austria, Poland, and Finland benefited from news of advanced preparations for a meeting between President Putin and President Trump, heightening hopes for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. However, Europe's aerospace and defence index slipped 0.9%, marking the day's most significant decline.

