Left Menu

European Markets Surge Amid Ukraine Peace Hopes and Mining Growth

European shares soared to an all-time high led by the mining sector following strong earnings. Optimism over a potential Ukraine peace plan added to investor confidence. While basic resources surged, defence saw a decline. EU tariffs were under scrutiny as economic dynamics shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:08 IST
European Markets Surge Amid Ukraine Peace Hopes and Mining Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached unprecedented heights on Thursday, driven predominantly by mining giants who reported impressive earnings. The STOXX 600 index leapt 1.2%, with national indexes in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain each climbing about 1.5%.

The basic resources sector saw a 4% increase, bolstered by ArcelorMittal's encouraging steel demand forecast for 2025, propelling its shares up 13.3%. Swedish miner Boliden's shares rose by 13% due to stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Aurubis's shares also surged, supported by higher base-metal prices, reinforcing Europe's copper market dominance.

In geopolitical developments, indexes in Austria, Poland, and Finland benefited from news of advanced preparations for a meeting between President Putin and President Trump, heightening hopes for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. However, Europe's aerospace and defence index slipped 0.9%, marking the day's most significant decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025