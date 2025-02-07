U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Iran's Oil Shipments to China

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a fresh wave of sanctions, targeting individuals and tankers assisting in exporting Iranian crude oil to China. This measure aims to escalate pressure on Tehran, especially following President Trump's pledge to minimize Iran's oil exports to zero.

The Treasury highlighted that the oil shipments are orchestrated on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, utilizing front companies like Sepehr Energy. Sanctions now envelop various individuals and enterprises across China, India, and the United Arab Emirates, including the Panama-flagged CH Billion tanker and Hong Kong-flagged Star Forest tanker for their involvement.

The recent sanctions bar these entities from accessing their assets based in the United States and restrain them from receiving U.S. foreign assistance. Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson, emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to using all available measures to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)