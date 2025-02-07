Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Iran's Oil Shipments to China

The U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions on individuals and tankers aiding the shipment of Iranian crude oil to China. The move follows President Trump's vow to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero. Sanctions target individuals, companies, and vessels involved, blocking their U.S. assets and foreign assistance access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:15 IST
U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Iran's Oil Shipments to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a fresh wave of sanctions, targeting individuals and tankers assisting in exporting Iranian crude oil to China. This measure aims to escalate pressure on Tehran, especially following President Trump's pledge to minimize Iran's oil exports to zero.

The Treasury highlighted that the oil shipments are orchestrated on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, utilizing front companies like Sepehr Energy. Sanctions now envelop various individuals and enterprises across China, India, and the United Arab Emirates, including the Panama-flagged CH Billion tanker and Hong Kong-flagged Star Forest tanker for their involvement.

The recent sanctions bar these entities from accessing their assets based in the United States and restrain them from receiving U.S. foreign assistance. Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson, emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to using all available measures to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025