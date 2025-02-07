Left Menu

Mass Termination at USAID: Trump's Controversial Overhaul

President Trump's administration plans a drastic reduction of USAID staff from over 10,000 worldwide to fewer than 300. Led by Elon Musk, the reorganization aims to merge USAID with the State Department. This move threatens critical global humanitarian aid efforts and faces criticism from experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 06:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has unveiled plans to significantly cut down USAID personnel, retaining fewer than 300 staff out of more than 10,000 globally, according to sources. The move is part of a broader reorganization effort driven by Elon Musk, causing concern among former agency leaders.

Critics, such as J. Brian Atwood, a former USAID head, argue that the sweeping layoffs could cripple the agency's ability to deliver life-saving aid to millions worldwide. Accusations of criminal behavior among staff have added tension, leading to work suspensions and financial strain on partnering organizations.

The administration, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his dual role as acting USAID administrator, aims to merge USAID with the State Department. However, this goal faces legislative hurdles, as Congressional approval is required due to existing laws funding USAID.

(With inputs from agencies.)

