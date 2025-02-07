Mass Termination at USAID: Trump's Controversial Overhaul

The Trump administration has unveiled plans to significantly cut down USAID personnel, retaining fewer than 300 staff out of more than 10,000 globally, according to sources. The move is part of a broader reorganization effort driven by Elon Musk, causing concern among former agency leaders.

Critics, such as J. Brian Atwood, a former USAID head, argue that the sweeping layoffs could cripple the agency's ability to deliver life-saving aid to millions worldwide. Accusations of criminal behavior among staff have added tension, leading to work suspensions and financial strain on partnering organizations.

The administration, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his dual role as acting USAID administrator, aims to merge USAID with the State Department. However, this goal faces legislative hurdles, as Congressional approval is required due to existing laws funding USAID.

