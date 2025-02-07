Kerala's Resilient Comeback: Balagopal Unveils Ambitious Budget

On Friday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal delivered the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state Assembly, underscoring the state's survival through a severe financial crisis.

Balagopal revealed a Rs 750 crore initiative to aid victims of Wayanad landslides, and stressed that despite financial challenges, the state upheld social welfare schemes and development mandates.

While addressing the assembly, Balagopal detailed the allocation of Rs 3,820 crore towards educational scholarships for minority and marginalized communities, alongside the inauguration of the Thiruvananthapuram metro project this year.

The Finance Minister confirmed that Rs 600 crore for service pension revision arrears will be issued this month. Balagopal also pledged two salary revision arrear installments to be merged into Provident Fund, announcing initiatives for pending Dearness Allowance arrears.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board will dedicate Rs 500 crore towards significant projects. However, the absence of an economic review prior to the budget was met with opposition from Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, citing procedural improprieties.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer emphasized the importance of an economic review before budget presentations, voicing anticipation for corrective measures in future sessions. The Assembly's budget discussions are scheduled for February 10-12, with supplementary grant request votes on February 13.

