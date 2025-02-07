Left Menu

Kerala's Resilient Comeback: Balagopal Unveils Ambitious Budget

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the 2025-26 budget, highlighting resilience amidst financial crisis. Key announcements included a Rs 750 crore rehabilitation project for Wayanad landslide victims, significant scholarship allocations, and major infrastructure projects. Concerns were raised about the absence of an economic review before the budget presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:55 IST
Kerala's Resilient Comeback: Balagopal Unveils Ambitious Budget
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal delivered the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state Assembly, underscoring the state's survival through a severe financial crisis.

Balagopal revealed a Rs 750 crore initiative to aid victims of Wayanad landslides, and stressed that despite financial challenges, the state upheld social welfare schemes and development mandates.

While addressing the assembly, Balagopal detailed the allocation of Rs 3,820 crore towards educational scholarships for minority and marginalized communities, alongside the inauguration of the Thiruvananthapuram metro project this year.

The Finance Minister confirmed that Rs 600 crore for service pension revision arrears will be issued this month. Balagopal also pledged two salary revision arrear installments to be merged into Provident Fund, announcing initiatives for pending Dearness Allowance arrears.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board will dedicate Rs 500 crore towards significant projects. However, the absence of an economic review prior to the budget was met with opposition from Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, citing procedural improprieties.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer emphasized the importance of an economic review before budget presentations, voicing anticipation for corrective measures in future sessions. The Assembly's budget discussions are scheduled for February 10-12, with supplementary grant request votes on February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025