Blaze Sweeps Through Mahakumbh Mela Venue, Firefighters Spring into Action
A fire incident in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj prompted a rapid response from firefighters. While no casualties were reported, this follows a previous fire involving 15 unauthorized tents. Past incidents include accidents with a fatal stampede. Mahakumbh continues till February 26.
Firefighters swiftly responded to a blaze that erupted in Sector 18 at the Mahakumbh Mela area in Prayagraj on Friday. Authorities dispatched multiple fire tenders to tackle the flames, awaiting further developments on the incident.
This occurrence follows another fire last week in Prayagraj's Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, which saw 15 unauthorized tents in an open space catch fire. Thankfully, there were no casualties, and firefighters managed to control and extinguish the blaze quickly, according to UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma.
The historic Mahakumbh Mela has witnessed past tragedies, including a fatal explosion of cooking gas cylinders and a deadly stampede on January 29, resulting in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The Uttar Pradesh government announced compensation for victims' families and initiated a judicial probe. The ongoing Mahakumbh, which will conclude on February 26, features key 'snan' dates including Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.
