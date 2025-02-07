India Shines with 100GW Solar Milestone

India has achieved an impressive milestone by reaching 100GW of solar energy capacity, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. This accomplishment is part of India's ambitious plan to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Minister Joshi highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in achieving this historic milestone, reinforcing the nation's commitment to a sustainable future. He praised the relentless efforts towards creating a cleaner and greener environment.

India initially targeted 175GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100GW solar, by 2022. However, the pandemic-induced lockdowns delayed this goal. Data from X indicates that India added 2.82GW of solar capacity between 2004-2014, compared to an impressive 100GW from 2014-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)