Left Menu

India Shines with 100GW Solar Milestone

India has reached a significant milestone of 100GW solar energy capacity, aiming for 500GW renewable energy by 2030. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this marks a commitment to a cleaner future. Initially, 175GW was planned by 2022, but the pandemic delayed progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:03 IST
India Shines with 100GW Solar Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved an impressive milestone by reaching 100GW of solar energy capacity, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. This accomplishment is part of India's ambitious plan to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Minister Joshi highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in achieving this historic milestone, reinforcing the nation's commitment to a sustainable future. He praised the relentless efforts towards creating a cleaner and greener environment.

India initially targeted 175GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100GW solar, by 2022. However, the pandemic-induced lockdowns delayed this goal. Data from X indicates that India added 2.82GW of solar capacity between 2004-2014, compared to an impressive 100GW from 2014-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025