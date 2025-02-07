RBI Governor Envisions India's Path to 7% Growth
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra projects over 7% growth for India, exceeding current RBI estimates. Budget proposals on tax relief support economic growth. Agriculture focus aims to reduce food inflation. Rupee depreciation continues, while forex reserves provide substantial import cover.
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday expressed optimism about India's economic prospects, stating the nation can achieve over 7% growth. The RBI had earlier projected a 6.7% growth for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
In line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget proposals, Malhotra noted that increased personal income tax thresholds and infrastructure support would not spur inflation but enhance growth. Emphasis on boosting agricultural production is also expected to curb food inflation.
Meanwhile, the rupee has continued to depreciate, recently falling against the US dollar. However, India's forex reserves remain robust, providing over 10 months of import cover despite recent declines due to market interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
