Delhi HC Halts Unauthorized 'Ratan Tata Icon Award'

The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction against the unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name and Tata trademarks in a planned awards event organized by Rajat Srivastava. The defendants have agreed to cancel the event and refrain from using Tata's name, with a court follow-up scheduled for February 12.

Delhi HC Halts Unauthorized 'Ratan Tata Icon Award'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court delivered a decisive blow against the unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name and associated trademarks by issuing an injunction on Friday. The bench, led by Justice Mini Pushkarna, responded to a lawsuit filed by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Sons Pvt Ltd by ruling against Rajat Srivastava's attempt to hold a so-called 'Ratan Tata Icon Award' ceremony. The court's ruling highlighted the brand significance of Tata and the influential legacy of the late Ratan Tata.

Despite prior notifications, the defendants continued to promote an unapproved event, misleadingly suggesting endorsement and a connection with Tata Trusts and its former Chairman, the illustrious Ratan N Tata. During courtroom proceedings, the defendants conceded, agreeing to the immediate cancellation of the planned awards event and committed to abstain from using Ratan Tata's name henceforth.

The court, noting the defendants' submission, required an official undertaking confirming their compliance and set a follow-up hearing for February 12. Senior Advocate Rajeev Nayar represented Tata in these legal proceedings. The case saw legal representation by the firm Anand and Anand, with Pravin Anand and Achuthan Sreekumar spearheading the legal battle. The revelation of this unauthorized event sent shockwaves, especially after a Tata representative discovered at Maharashtra Sadan that no such event was authorized, despite claims to the contrary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

