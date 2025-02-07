Escalating Tensions: Nuclear Concerns in Zaporizhzhia

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, reported on Friday a rise in attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control, according to TASS. Grossi's remarks followed discussions in Moscow with Alexei Likhachev, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russian forces have controlled the plant since the early stages of the conflict with Ukraine in 2022. Moscow asserts the Zaporizhzhia region, not fully under its control, is part of Russia, a claim Kyiv disputes.

Rosatom's statement post-discussion indicated Ukraine's alleged continuous attacks on Energodar, near the plant. However, Grossi indicated that the drone fragments' origin couldn't be ascertained, insisting such issues are addressed at high-level international forums.

