Escalating Tensions: Nuclear Concerns in Zaporizhzhia

Rafael Grossi of the IAEA reported increased attacks on Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Talks with Rosatom's Alexei Likhachev in Moscow highlighted the plant's contentious status. While Ukraine is accused, attack origins remain undetermined, prompting Grossi to address the issue globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, reported on Friday a rise in attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control, according to TASS. Grossi's remarks followed discussions in Moscow with Alexei Likhachev, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russian forces have controlled the plant since the early stages of the conflict with Ukraine in 2022. Moscow asserts the Zaporizhzhia region, not fully under its control, is part of Russia, a claim Kyiv disputes.

Rosatom's statement post-discussion indicated Ukraine's alleged continuous attacks on Energodar, near the plant. However, Grossi indicated that the drone fragments' origin couldn't be ascertained, insisting such issues are addressed at high-level international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

