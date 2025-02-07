Left Menu

Kolkata's Natural Gas Revolution: GAIL's Strategic Push

GAIL (India) Ltd has made significant strides in expanding Kolkata's city gas distribution network, overcoming delays in Midnapore's fisheries areas. The project boosts natural gas accessibility in Kolkata, with plans to increase capital expenditure and expand gas infrastructure in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GAIL (India) Ltd chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta announced notable advancements in Kolkata's city gas distribution network. The imminent pipeline connectivity promises expedited natural gas accessibility within Kolkata, post overcoming routing hurdles in Midnapore.

Despite prior setbacks due to the region's fisheries, the pipeline successfully reached Kolkata. Gupta highlighted ongoing work to align with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's schedule, driven by Bengal Gas Company Limited and its stakeholders.

Looking ahead, GAIL anticipates significant capital investments, with projected expenditures rising from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore over the next few years, driven by new projects and increasing demand for cleaner fuels. Although current gas prices remain steady, upcoming LNG projects in the US may lead to medium-term price reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

