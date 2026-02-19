Left Menu

Mizoram Advances with Tripura-Natural Gas Pipeline Milestone

Mizoram's Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, B Lalchhanzova, announced a Rs 491 crore allocation by the Centre for the Tripura-Mizoram natural gas pipeline project. This initiative, part of the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid, has completed 45% of physical work, targeting completion by December 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

According to B Lalchhanzova, Mizoram's Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, 45% of the project's physical work is now complete. Officials have specified that 52% of welding work and 40% of pipe lowering are finished. The 119.5-km pipeline is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

The pipeline, handled by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, stretches from Panisagar in Tripura to Aizawl, passing through several Mizoram villages. Its completion will pave the way for the Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited to establish a local distribution network, targeting Piped Natural Gas delivery by early 2028, conditional on necessary clearances.

