Kinetik Holdings: A Potential Sale in the Pipeline

Kinetik Holdings, a pipeline operator in the Delaware Basin, is exploring a sale after Western Midstream Partners showed interest. The move reflects increased U.S. gas consumption from data centers and LNG exports. The sale process is in early stages, with no formal bids made yet.

Updated: 19-02-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 06:18 IST
Kinetik Holdings, a pipeline operator in the Delaware Basin, is exploring a potential sale following an expression of interest from Western Midstream Partners, reports the Financial Times. Anonymous sources highlight growing U.S. gas consumption as a driving factor in this strategic move.

The Texas-based company, valued at $7.20 billion according to LSEG data, initiated a sale process to measure interest from strategic and infrastructure buyers. This step follows Western Midstream's recent approach, backed by Occidental Petroleum, though Reuters could not confirm the details independently.

While discussions remain preliminary, with no formal bids on the table, this development indicates significant interest in the market as energy demands continue to rise.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

