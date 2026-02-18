Pipeline Power: Guyana and Suriname's Path to Gas Integration

Guyana and Suriname may soon boost their regional energy profile by embarking on a collaborative pipeline project to transport offshore gas, according to Annand Jagesar, Suriname's Staatsolie managing director.

Both nations are rapidly advancing their oil and gas sectors, with Guyana's Exxon Mobil-led consortium eager to initiate non-associated gas production. Similarly, Suriname's TotalEnergies-led venture aims to kick off oil production by 2028.

Potential integration, part of a grand 'energy corridor' plan also involving French Guiana and Brazil, faces a key decision point this year with Petronas' Sloanea gas project's investment decision on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)