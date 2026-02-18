Left Menu

Pipeline Power: Guyana and Suriname's Path to Gas Integration

Guyana and Suriname are considering a joint pipeline project to transport gas from their offshore operations, indicating high interest in enhancing regional fuel availability. Suriname's Staatsolie MD, Annand Jagesar, highlighted ongoing development projects, while integration could potentially expand to neighboring countries, though concrete steps remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:05 IST
Pipeline Power: Guyana and Suriname's Path to Gas Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana and Suriname may soon boost their regional energy profile by embarking on a collaborative pipeline project to transport offshore gas, according to Annand Jagesar, Suriname's Staatsolie managing director.

Both nations are rapidly advancing their oil and gas sectors, with Guyana's Exxon Mobil-led consortium eager to initiate non-associated gas production. Similarly, Suriname's TotalEnergies-led venture aims to kick off oil production by 2028.

Potential integration, part of a grand 'energy corridor' plan also involving French Guiana and Brazil, faces a key decision point this year with Petronas' Sloanea gas project's investment decision on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026