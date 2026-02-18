Pipeline Power: Guyana and Suriname's Path to Gas Integration
Guyana and Suriname are considering a joint pipeline project to transport gas from their offshore operations, indicating high interest in enhancing regional fuel availability. Suriname's Staatsolie MD, Annand Jagesar, highlighted ongoing development projects, while integration could potentially expand to neighboring countries, though concrete steps remain pending.
Guyana and Suriname may soon boost their regional energy profile by embarking on a collaborative pipeline project to transport offshore gas, according to Annand Jagesar, Suriname's Staatsolie managing director.
Both nations are rapidly advancing their oil and gas sectors, with Guyana's Exxon Mobil-led consortium eager to initiate non-associated gas production. Similarly, Suriname's TotalEnergies-led venture aims to kick off oil production by 2028.
Potential integration, part of a grand 'energy corridor' plan also involving French Guiana and Brazil, faces a key decision point this year with Petronas' Sloanea gas project's investment decision on the horizon.
