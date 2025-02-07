India's Solar Surge: Achieving 100GW Milestone

India has reached an important milestone in its renewable energy journey, achieving 100GW solar capacity, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. This milestone underscores the nation's ongoing commitment to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure.

Planned expansions to 500 GW by 2030 underlines the country's ambitious sustainable development strategies. Despite pandemic-induced challenges, India has surged forward, significantly increasing solar capacity. It's a testament to innovative initiatives like solar parks and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Solar energy now constitutes 47% of India's renewable energy capacity, with contributions from states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Further growth is anticipated, with significant advancements in solar manufacturing supporting the country's future energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)