Left Menu

India's Solar Surge: Achieving 100GW Milestone

India has reached a major milestone by achieving 100GW solar energy capacity, positioning itself as a global leader in renewable energy. Despite pandemic setbacks, the country exceeded installation targets and continues to expand its solar initiative, driven by government policies and significant manufacturing growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:45 IST
India's Solar Surge: Achieving 100GW Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has reached an important milestone in its renewable energy journey, achieving 100GW solar capacity, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. This milestone underscores the nation's ongoing commitment to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure.

Planned expansions to 500 GW by 2030 underlines the country's ambitious sustainable development strategies. Despite pandemic-induced challenges, India has surged forward, significantly increasing solar capacity. It's a testament to innovative initiatives like solar parks and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Solar energy now constitutes 47% of India's renewable energy capacity, with contributions from states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Further growth is anticipated, with significant advancements in solar manufacturing supporting the country's future energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025