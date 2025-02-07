Left Menu

ACB Probe and Alleged Horse Trading Stir Delhi's Political Scene

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrives at Arvind Kejriwal's residence following allegations of bribery. AAP claims political theatrics by BJP, accused of offering Rs 15 crore to sway MLAs. AAP representatives challenge the investigation's validity, amidst election tensions and conflicting poll predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:54 IST
Visuals of ACB team at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made an unscheduled visit to Arvind Kejriwal's home, a notable development following the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena's, call for a probe. The action comes shortly after a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing allegations as a smear campaign aiming to disrupt post-election stability.

AAP's Legal Cell President, Sanjeev Nasiar, criticized the timing and nature of the ACB's presence. "They arrived without necessary documentation, evidently to stage a political spectacle," Nasiar remarked, emphasizing the team's lack of formal authorization as a calculated move by BJP to stir controversy.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak accused the BJP of attempting to induce party defections with substantial monetary offers, underscoring election-related tensions. Despite some surveys predicting a BJP lead, AAP officials argue these tactics are evidence of election manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

