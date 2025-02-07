ACB Probe and Alleged Horse Trading Stir Delhi's Political Scene

In Delhi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made an unscheduled visit to Arvind Kejriwal's home, a notable development following the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena's, call for a probe. The action comes shortly after a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing allegations as a smear campaign aiming to disrupt post-election stability.

AAP's Legal Cell President, Sanjeev Nasiar, criticized the timing and nature of the ACB's presence. "They arrived without necessary documentation, evidently to stage a political spectacle," Nasiar remarked, emphasizing the team's lack of formal authorization as a calculated move by BJP to stir controversy.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak accused the BJP of attempting to induce party defections with substantial monetary offers, underscoring election-related tensions. Despite some surveys predicting a BJP lead, AAP officials argue these tactics are evidence of election manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)