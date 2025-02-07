ICAI's Vision for a Global Accounting Hub

Left Menu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has inaugurated its third Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, with plans to establish eight more centres over the next three years. This initiative is part of ICAI's vision to position India as a global hub for accounting standards and outsourcing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:51 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) made strides towards its ambitious vision of becoming a global accounting hub with the inauguration of its third Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. This initiative is part of an expansive growth plan that includes the establishment of eight additional centres over the coming three years, signaling ICAI's commitment to cementing India's place in the global financial and accounting landscape.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of ICAI, emphasized the institute's focus on positioning Eastern India as a nucleus for accounting outsourcing. The new Kolkata center, a sprawling facility that spans over two acres with a substantial initial investment of Rs 50 crore, is set to play a pivotal role. The second phase will see the addition of residential apartments to facilitate researchers working on-site.

Further outlining future aspirations, Agarwal highlighted a key objective: the development of indigenous accounting standards by 2047 as part of the viksit Bharat roadmap. These efforts aim to boost ICAI's influence and strengthen the role of chartered accountants within India's economic framework, while addressing the country's low tax-to-GDP ratio—currently reflecting 1.5 crore taxpayers in a nation of 140 crore people.

