ACB Investigates Bribery Allegations Against AAP Amid Political Tensions

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a notice on Friday to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, summoning him in conjunction with an investigation into bribery accusations involving the party's MLAs. The notice, considered to be of a grave nature, necessitated swift intervention from the ACB to ascertain the truth.

The summons also requested Kejriwal to provide specific information, particularly details involving the 16 AAP MLAs alleged to have been offered bribes. The ACB is seeking the content of tweets by these MLAs and the identities of those who purportedly made these bribery offers.

Further, the ACB demanded any additional evidence that could substantiate Kejriwal's assertions about bribery offers, which he and other party members publicized on social media. This development follows Kejriwal's accusation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to entice AAP candidates with Rs 15 crore each, a claim that BJP has strongly denied.

Kejriwal bolstered his allegations by indicating that some agencies forecast the BJP securing over 55 seats and questioned why BJP would contact AAP candidates if this were true, suggesting a ploy to destabilize AAP's candidates. He commented, "If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," he added.

In the midst of these allegations, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor's Principal Secretary has officially requested the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to initiate an ACB inquiry into this matter. (ANI)

