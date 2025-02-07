TDP Leader Advocates for Andhra Pradesh Chilli Farmers

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Union Civil Aviation Minister, convened with his agricultural counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

The meeting, held at Krishi Bhavan, focused on the challenges red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh are currently facing.

Naidu submitted a letter from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the need for financial aid from the central government to assist the state's upcoming red chilli procurement initiative. In response, Minister Chouhan expressed positive sentiments towards offering the needed support.

(With inputs from agencies.)