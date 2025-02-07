Left Menu

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a provider of fintech and SaaS solutions, announced a significant 29.6% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the October-December quarter, totaling Rs 19.7 crore. Revenue surged 68.8% year-on-year to Rs 336.8 crore, with further growth anticipated.

  • Country:
  • India

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a prominent provider in the fintech and SaaS sectors, reported a remarkable 29.6% rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 19.7 crore for the October-December quarter.

This marks an impressive growth from the Rs 15.2 crore PAT recorded during the same period last year. However, when looked at sequentially, PAT saw a slight dip of 2.47%.

The company's revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 soared to Rs 336.8 crore, reflecting a robust 68.8% increase from the Rs 199.5 crore in the previous year. With an 11.3% quarter-on-quarter rise, Raj P Narayanam, the Founder and Executive Chairman, expressed confidence in sustaining a 58-63% growth for FY25. The company is also exploring inorganic growth opportunities to fast-track this expansion.

