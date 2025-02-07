Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve's Next Move

Wall Street's main indexes showed little movement as trading began on Friday, reflecting investors' anticipation of the Federal Reserve adopting a more cautious approach towards interest rates. The anticipation stems from the latest employment figures, which have added to the financial market's speculation.

At the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, rising by 14.9 points or 0.03%, bringing it to 44762.57. Contrastingly, the S&P 500 experienced a small decline, losing 0.4 points or 0.01%, settling at 6083.13.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 17.1 points or 0.09%, beginning the day at 19774.867. These minor shifts underscore the market's cautious outlook as investors await further action from the Federal Reserve.

