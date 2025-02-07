Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve's Next Move

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Friday as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's potential cautious stance on interest rates following the most recent jobs data. Minor fluctuations were observed in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite as trading commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:03 IST
Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve's Next Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes showed little movement as trading began on Friday, reflecting investors' anticipation of the Federal Reserve adopting a more cautious approach towards interest rates. The anticipation stems from the latest employment figures, which have added to the financial market's speculation.

At the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, rising by 14.9 points or 0.03%, bringing it to 44762.57. Contrastingly, the S&P 500 experienced a small decline, losing 0.4 points or 0.01%, settling at 6083.13.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 17.1 points or 0.09%, beginning the day at 19774.867. These minor shifts underscore the market's cautious outlook as investors await further action from the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025