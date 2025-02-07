Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve's Next Move
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Friday as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's potential cautious stance on interest rates following the most recent jobs data. Minor fluctuations were observed in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite as trading commenced.
At the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, rising by 14.9 points or 0.03%, bringing it to 44762.57. Contrastingly, the S&P 500 experienced a small decline, losing 0.4 points or 0.01%, settling at 6083.13.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 17.1 points or 0.09%, beginning the day at 19774.867. These minor shifts underscore the market's cautious outlook as investors await further action from the Federal Reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
