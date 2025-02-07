Russia Considers Gasoline Export Ban to Stabilize Prices

In a bid to stabilize soaring wholesale gasoline prices, Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is contemplating a temporary one-month ban on gasoline exports. This move comes as the country prepares for its critical crop-sowing season, TASS reported.

Vitaly Korolyov, deputy head of the service, mentioned that while the export ban is a significant consideration, it is not the only measure being evaluated to control the rising prices.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is poised to propose a range of solutions, emphasizing flexibility in its approach to tackle the current pricing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)