Russia Considers Gasoline Export Ban to Stabilize Prices
Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is considering a temporary export ban on gasoline to stabilize wholesale prices. This initiative is proposed to support the upcoming crop-sowing campaign. The agency, however, has several options on the table to address the pricing issue, according to Deputy Head Vitaly Korolyov.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a bid to stabilize soaring wholesale gasoline prices, Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is contemplating a temporary one-month ban on gasoline exports. This move comes as the country prepares for its critical crop-sowing season, TASS reported.
Vitaly Korolyov, deputy head of the service, mentioned that while the export ban is a significant consideration, it is not the only measure being evaluated to control the rising prices.
The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is poised to propose a range of solutions, emphasizing flexibility in its approach to tackle the current pricing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
