Dollar Gains Amid Mixed Economic Indicators

The dollar increased in volatile trading following a report showing U.S. job growth slowed in January, with unemployment slightly decreasing. This may allow the Federal Reserve to postpone interest rate cuts until June. The U.S. currency rose against the yen and remained steady amid global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:23 IST
The dollar saw gains amidst fluctuating trading sessions following a key economic report indicating a slowdown in U.S. job growth for January. Despite the decrease in job additions, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.0%, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to delay rate cuts until mid-year.

The dollar index, an aggregate measure of the currency's value against major peers like the yen and sterling, showed an uptick, rising as high as 108.02 before settling at 107.77. Market reactions were muted as some analysts, including Joseph Trevisani from FX Street, noted an absence of a clear trend in job figures.

Global trade concerns have subsided somewhat, as seen by a modest decline in the U.S. currency from its recent highs. Alongside the dollar's rise against the yen, exchange movements were affected by speculation on future rate hikes by central banks, further influenced by ongoing trade maneuvers by the Trump administration.

