Goa's Financial Stability: A Robust Picture

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the state is in sound financial health, aided by central government support. The state reported a revenue surplus and achieved a strong ranking in the Fiscal Health Index. Goa excelled in central fund utilization with significant special assistance received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed the legislative assembly on Friday, affirming the state's solid financial status, supported by central government aid.

During the discussion on supplementary demands for grants, Sawant highlighted borrowing within the permissible limits, showcasing the state's robust fiscal health. Goa achieved revenue surpluses of Rs 2,400 crore in FY 2022-23 and Rs 1,423 crore in FY 2023-24, while the fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio was maintained at 1.10% for 2022-23 and 2.2% for 2023-24.

Additionally, the state ranked third in the Fiscal Health Index, as declared by NITI Aayog, and demonstrated efficient utilization of central funds with utilization rates of 82.6% in 2022-23 and 81.7% in 2023-24, receiving Rs 300 crore from the double engine government plus Rs 1,185 crore in special assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

