UN Peacekeepers Address Security and Humanitarian Crisis in South Sudan’s Upper Nile Region

The residents of Ulang County and Doro Refugee Camp in Maban, Upper Nile region of South Sudan, are grappling with the devastating impacts of persistent intercommunal conflict and severe flooding. The dual crises have displaced countless families, submerged entire villages and farmlands, and left the population in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

In response to the escalating situation, peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted a field visit to both areas to assess the security landscape and engage directly with affected communities. Their primary objective was to understand the concerns of villagers and explore ways to enhance civilian protection.

“Since last year, some villages and farms have been submerged by water. Most of the population were displaced from their homes and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter, and medical supplies,” reported Brigade Kher Thon, the Relief and Rehabilitation Coordinator of Ulang County.

Local residents voiced their struggles during the peacekeepers' visit. Fifty-year-old Mary Kong described the dire conditions faced by families, emphasizing the urgent need for support.

“We face so many challenges, including a lack of food and clean drinking water. We have to fetch water directly from the river, which sometimes causes illness among our children. There are also inadequate medical facilities,” she stated.

Mary appealed to the peacekeepers to relay their concerns to state authorities and humanitarian organizations, stressing the immediate need for life-saving aid.

“We beg you to raise these issues with the State authorities and humanitarian organizations so that they can support us with life-saving assistance,” she pleaded.

Lieutenant Anisa Mukashema, commander of the UNMISS Female Engagement Team from Rwanda, reaffirmed the mission’s dedication to improving security and amplifying the voices of the affected communities.

“We engage with women in the community so that they share their experiences and challenges. We cannot always solve the many issues they face, but we amplify their voices and advocate for their rights and safety,” she said. “Our broader mission is to foster inclusive and lasting peace in the region.”

UNMISS continues to work closely with local authorities, humanitarian agencies, and community leaders to address the pressing needs of the people in Ulang County and Doro Refugee Camp. The mission underscores the importance of coordinated efforts to provide essential humanitarian aid and restore stability to the flood-ravaged and conflict-affected region.